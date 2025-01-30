Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 30 (ANI): With the conclusion of 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', state's deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari highlighted how multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the government and investors.

Odisha Deputy CM, Pravati Parida told ANI that MoUs worth Rs 8,153 crore regarding the tourism sector were signed on the second day of the conclave. A total of 121 projects have been discussed to develop all sectors of tourism, modifying various subsidies given for the sector and also looking at temple weddings in the state.

"MoUs worth Rs 8,153 crore, were signed today, covering 121 projects to develop all sectors of tourism... As per the advice of the panellists, we are planning to modify the subsidies that the Odisha government used to give (for tourism). We were not paying attention to temple weddings before. Odisha will work on it as well," DyCM Parida told ANI.

Meanwhile, state minister Suresh Pujari mentioned that a total of 54 MoUs have been signed concerning industries of food processing, petrochemicals, and heirlooms and textiles.

"Investors of national importance have joined the conclave. 54 MoUs have been signed which include a steel plant in Keonjhar and industries of food processing, petrochemicals, and heirlooms and textiles. This conclave will be a turning point for the development of Odisha," he told ANI.

Further praising the infrastructural development in the state, he added how land water and air connectivity, along with power have been provided to facilitate investors.

"We have made a one-window system so land, water, road and railway connectivity, ports, and power are made available to successfully launch any industry. We will leave no stone unturned for facilitating the investors so they invest huge amounts in Odisha and generate employment opportunities for the youth in Odisha," he added.

Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, was organised in Bhubaneswar. It was the flagship Global Investment Summit of the state government and aims to position the state as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision as well as a leading investment destination and industrial hub in India. The conclave was held from January 28 to 29. (ANI)

