Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Pathak Bazaar in Jabalpur on Sunday, engulfing three to four nearby shops.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and are actively working to contain the blaze.

Officials confirmed that five firefighting teams are currently on the spot, making concerted efforts to extinguish the fire. "As many as five firefighters are present at the spot and are making efforts to douse the fire," an official told ANI. He further added that there were no casualties reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

