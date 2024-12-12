Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the bhoomi pujan of Freeganj railway overbridge to be constructed worth Rs 91.76 crores in Ujjain under the Jan Kalyan Parv on Thursday and extended greeting to the residents on the occasion.

"I am happy that I have taken part in a camp in Ujjain regarding (bhoomi pujan for) Freeganj overbridge under the Jan Kalyan Parv campaign being organised across the state. (The camps are being organised) for 40 days so that the schemes reach the people. Additionally, the gifts of different welfare schemes will also be presented to the people on the occasion of completion of one year of our government in the state," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further highlighted that there was almost a 100-year-old issue of Freeganj (regarding the overbridge) and the Bhoomi Pujan was performed for the overbridge on Thursday.

"I extend my greetings to everyone and for the upcoming Simhastha, around 15 crore pilgrims are likely to visit here. Therefore, we will have to widen all the roads, build bridges and complete all the arrangements. I am satisfied that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are committed to all the development works and gradually we are inaugurating them after making adequate preparations in advance.," he added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X CM Yadav wrote, "Today, under the 'Jan Kalyan Parv', I performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Freegunj overbridge in Ujjain and extended wishes to everyone the residents.

"This campaign (Jan Kalyan Parv), which started on December 11 to benefit the people from the government's schemes, will continue the same till January 26, 2025. The resolution of a developed India-developed Madhya Pradesh will be realized only by the empowerment of the farmers, youth, women and poor in the state," CM Yadav further wrote. (ANI)

