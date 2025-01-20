Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated three-day Arogya Mela and National Seminar under Ayurveda Parv-2025 organised at Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government (Autonomous) Ayurveda College and Institute in Bhopal on Monday.

CM Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh had a years old connection with Ayurveda and it was a pleasure to take part in the program when the whole world is looking towards Ayurveda.

"The connection of Madhya Pradesh with Ayurveda is quite old...Today, when the world is looking at Ayurveda, it was a pleasure to participate in the program with all Ayurvedic doctors. Currently, 56 government medical ayurvedic colleges are running in Madhya Pradesh. The Government of India has approved 5 more such colleges, two more colleges from the state government with a total of 11 new colleges to come up soon...," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further stressed that the congregation of scholars would be beneficial to discuss many different types of things related to Ayurveda on the occasion and it would be fruitful.

"We decided to expand Ayurveda by starting courses in paramedical nursing through ayurveda. We will keep making good decisions," CM added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, CM Yadav stated that the Madhya Pradesh government was also continuously promoting Ayurveda to provide better health facilities to the citizens of the state.

"Today, I inaugurated the Arogya Mela and National Seminar under Ayurveda Parv-2025 at Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurvedic College, Bhopal. Ayurveda is the base of our Indian medical system. The increasing global acceptance of Indian Ayurveda is proof that even in the present times, it is very effective in healthy living and treatment of diseases," CM said in a post on X.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is also continuously promoting traditional Indian medical systems like Ayurveda to provide better health facilities to its citizens," he added. (ANI)

