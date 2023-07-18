Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against four persons, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Rambai Parihar after having a clash with Sundar Lal VishwakarnNagar Parishad president in a government office in Damoh district.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with ANI, the complainant Sundar Lal states that the incident occurred on Monday evening when he was doing his work in his government office. During this, Patharia MLA Rambai Parihar along with her colleagues Rakesh Sahu, Praveen Jain and Sunil Jain came inside the office with the aim of creating hindrance in official work and all four started abusing him.

When Sundar asked them not to abuse then MLA Parihar asked him why didn't he get up after seeing her. Sundar put the official document on the paper table which she tore to pieces and ran to clash with him. They also threatened him while leaving the office, it states.

After that he reached the police station and submitted a written application to lodge a complaint against them. Acting on the complaint the police registered the case against the MLA Rambai Parihar, Rakesh Sahu, Praveen Jain and Sunil Jain into the matter under IPC sections 352, 427, 294, 506 and 34.

Meanwhile, MLA Rambai Parihar said, “I came to know about the FIR on Tuesday morning. A conspiracy is being hatched against me and a case has been filed against me. Neither I do politics of lies nor do I know how to do politics of lies. I always fight for the truth.”

When asked about Nagar Parishad president accusing her of misconduct against him, she said, “I did not face off with the Nagar Parishad president. The person who lodged the complaint was not seen anywhere in the video of the incident. I will inform about the matter to Superintendent of Police (SP) to let it investigate with high-level committee and take action accordingly.” (ANI)

