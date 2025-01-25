Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): A 30-year-old mentally ill man, who had been chained for years by his family members, was rescued with the help of the NGO 'Pravesh' and the police on Friday and admitted to a mental hospital in the district.

The man has been identified as Zaid Pathan, and he was found chained at a mosque located in front of Khajrana police station in the city. Upon receiving the information, Rupali Jain, the Chairman of the NGO, arrived with her team to rescue the man.

Meanwhile, the man's mother gathered a crowd and protested against the rescue, attempting to stop the team from taking her son away. A police team was called to the scene, and once they arrived, the man's chains were removed, and he was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

"A person named Zaid, aged around 30 years old, tied in chains for the last six to eight years was rescued yesterday. He used to live in the same condition with chains throughout the year. We came to know from the people that Zaid is mentally unstable and as a result of which his mother kept him in chains. She used to feed him by begging and sometimes keep him hungry. People who run cart shops nearby used to give him food items," Jain told ANI.

The NGO chairman explained that Zaid's mother believed Allah resided in her son, which led to his condition. She further shared that Zaid had been a talented singer in his childhood, but after he was hit on the head by a brick at the age of nine, his mental health deteriorated.

"The family did not consult with doctors about his mental health due to superstition belief. With time, he became violent; children used disturbed him and threw stones on him which led to worsen his mental condition. When he became more violent, then his mother started putting chain. She believed that if he will be tied near dargah then Allah will cure him," NGO chairman Jain said.

She also mentioned that Zaid had been chained near the wall of the mosque in front of Khajrana police station for the last two years. Prior to that, he was chained at Karbala Ground in the city for four years.

"Zaid's condition became worse due to his mother. She is very violent and didn't allow anyone to meet him. Zaid has a sister as well who used to live at her aunt's (maasi) house and even she was not allowed to meet Zaid. The mother believed that if anyone came close to Zaid then, God would not make him fit. The team tried to convince her during the rescue and a crowd was also gathered over there. They tried to stop us as well but with the help of police we rescued him," She said.

After being rescued, Zaid was admitted to a mental hospital. Jain further explained that Zaid's father abandoned the family 15 years ago, and since then, his condition had worsened. Zaid's mother had lived on the streets and relied on begging for survival, though she preferred living on the streets over accepting money from family and relatives.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Zone 2) Amrendra Singh confirmed the incident, stating, "A 30-year-old man, Zaid Pathan, who is mentally challenged, had been chained by his family for several years near a dargah in front of Khajrana police station. When he wasn't chained, he became violent due to his mental illness. Yesterday, an NGO and the police rescued the man and admitted him to a mental hospital." (ANI)

