A mentally ill woman walking on railway tracks near Bareilly’s Baheri station caused a train to stop on Saturday afternoon. Despite the approaching Lal Kuan-Bareilly DEMU train’s horn, she refused to move, forcing the driver to halt the train. Confused passengers alighted to investigate and found the woman continuing along the tracks. Bystanders signaled the driver to stop and later removed the woman from the tracks, allowing the train to proceed after a 5-minute delay. Some onlookers filmed the incident, linking it to trending reels, which quickly went viral on social media. The woman was reportedly seen near the Talpura area when the train initially slowed. Authorities are yet to respond to the viral video. Secunderabad Shocker: Mentally Ill Man Allegedly Pushes Grandmother to Death From 2nd Floor Balcony After Mother Refuses To Give Him INR 50 in Kavadiguda; Investigation Underway.

Mentally Ill Woman Walks on Railway Tracks

महिला को लोगों ने लाख तरीके से समझाया लेकिन रील-धुन में मगन यह तब तक नहीं मानी जबतक रील बन नहीं गया । यह होती है रील साधना । pic.twitter.com/Y9w9n38lf6 — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)