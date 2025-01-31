Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): An under-construction metro pillar collapsed in the Suman Nagar sub-locality of Chembur in Mumbai city on Friday.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

