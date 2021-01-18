Nashik, January 18: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has achieved a "huge success" in the Gram Panchayat elections as per trends and results on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said. Speaking to reportes, the senior NCP leader also said the victory of the MVA allies was the result of a "good coordination" among them.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi has received a huge success in Gram Panchayat elections. It gives a message that all the three political parties in the alliance Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party- are working in good co-ordination. The results of the Legislative Council polls held last month had also proved this fact," Deshmukh said.

"Polls for municipal councils or municipal corporations in future will also yield similar results in favour of the MVA. The current pattern will succeed in these elections," he added. Responding to a query, the home minister said the MVA government will continue to function not only for the next five years but even after that.

"Opposition parties should stop seeing 'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne' (day dreams)," Deshmukh added. Another senior NCP leader and state Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik said the success of MVA meant "success of all".

Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats, out of the total 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra, was held in 34 of the total 36 districts on January 15. Though the village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, panels are fielded by political parties or local leaders.

