Kurukshetra, Apr 28 (PTI) National Council of Teacher Education chairperson Prof Pankaj Arora on Monday announced that the NCTE will soon begin the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for Yoga, performing and visual arts, and Sanskrit across the country.

Arora emphasised that the primary goal of NCTE is to prepare competent teachers to ensure the holistic development of students.

To this end, new teaching courses are being introduced nationwide, including programmes to train Yoga teachers, Physical Training instructors, and teachers for performing and visual arts, and the Sanskrit language, he said.

These courses aim to strengthen Indian languages. Following four years of BA, BEd, a one-year BEd programme is also being initiated, allowing students who complete a four-year BA to pursue one year of BEd.

A one-year MEd program will also commence, and there are plans for part-time MA courses for teachers in CBSE and SCERT schools, he said, according to a Kurukshetra University release.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a two-day national conclave 2025 on "Transformation in Teacher Education Towards Viksit Bharat 2047", which was inaugurated on Monday at Kurukshetra University.

The event is jointly organised by the NCTE, the Haryana State Higher Education Council, and Kurukshetra University.

While speaking as the chief guest, Haryana Governor and KU Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya said that Haryana youth should focus on creating jobs, and they should not be just job seekers.

Governor highlighted that a teacher is not just a transmitter of knowledge but also a builder of character. Teachers shape the future of students, guide their thoughts, and instil a spirit of innovation and service, he said.

Governor commended the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in formulating the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to make education inclusive, multi-disciplinary, high-quality, and globally competitive.

NCTE chairperson Pankaj Arora said that desired learning outcomes can be achieved through innovation, collaboration and dedication.

Arora emphasized the importance of producing high-quality teachers in the changing educational landscape and the need for prompt nationwide implementation of NEP 2020.

Haryana State Higher Education Council chairperson, Prof Kailash Chander Sharma outlined the goals of NEP 2020 to develop self-reliant, creative, and rational youth with human values and skills and underscored the significance of teacher preparation under the ITEP 4-year programme to unlock new teaching career paths, bridging skills.

Kurukshetra University Vice Chancellor, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, shared the university's achievements, including the implementation of NEP provisions in under graduate and postgraduate programmes, and its recognition with an A++ grade by NAAC.

Sachdeva said that representatives, directors, and officials related to higher and school education from nine states are participating in the two- day national conference, which will include brainstorming sessions aimed at realising the dream of a developed India.

NCTE is actively working to implement the new education policy at the ground level and prepare better teachers. The goal of this programme is to develop courses that produce teachers and graduates capable of becoming job creators rather than job seekers, KU release said.

