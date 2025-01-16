New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Piyush Anand, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday highlighted the extensive preparedness efforts in place for the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, Anand emphasized that with 20 NDRF teams deployed and rigorous training conducted for various agencies, including Uttar Pradesh Police, Railways, and DRDO, authorities are fully equipped to handle potential emergencies.

Also Read | Surajkund Mela 2025 Date, Time, Ticket: From Timings to How To Book Tickets, Here's All You Need To Know About Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

"Our 20 teams are deployed at the Maha Kumbh, and they have undergone extensive training. This is such a large event that no single agency can handle it on its own. We have gone there and conducted training exercises for people, including the UP police and Railways. We are also receiving support from the state government, Railways, and DRDO. With all these agencies working together, we are fully prepared," he said.

He also mentioned that more people are expected on 'Shahi Snan' on Mauni Amavasya than it was on Makar Sankranti.

Also Read | January 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 16.

"According to reports, nearly three crore people took a dip on Makar Sankranti, and it is expected that more people will come during Mauni Amavasya. For this, we have organized mock exercises along with training, where all the agencies have worked together to prepare for possible scenarios," Anand said.

The NDRF Chief also highlighted that wherever there is a water body, the likelihood of water disasters is very high.

"The personnel there, the 'Naviks,' are excellent swimmers, but we have analyzed that being a good swimmer alone is not enough to save lives without proper training. We have trained 1,300 boat operators to ensure they can respond effectively in any situation. This time, we have purchased 40 horsepower boats with the aim of reaching the scene quickly and reacting swiftly," Piyush Anand said.

"Another threat is the possibility of Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear (CBN) threats. We have deployed 4 CPRN teams for this purpose," he added.

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam here on Thursday morning, the fourth day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh.

Over 6 crore devotees have participated in the world's biggest religious congregation; over 3.5 crore on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14.

Meanwhile, given the massive influx of pilgrims, the Prayagraj administration has established an AI-based computerized lost and found centre.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)