New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a tragic incident where a 72-year-old man reportedly committed suicide on December 25 last year after being denied treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) at a government-run hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The victim, enrolled in the AB PM-JAY scheme, sought medical treatment at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology but was denied coverage due to the alleged lack of state government orders, despite his eligibility.

The denial of treatment under the scheme, which is designed to provide senior citizens with financial coverage for medical care, was reportedly cited as the reason for the man's tragic decision to take his own life.

This incident follows reports of similar issues faced by senior citizens in other hospitals across the state, where they were denied benefits under the scheme.

The NHRC has expressed grave concern over the "violation of human rights" if the reports are true. The AB PM-JAY scheme is specifically intended to ensure that senior citizens, particularly those who cannot afford costly medical treatments, receive timely and adequate healthcare. A failure to provide benefits under this scheme undermines their right to health and dignity, which is intrinsic to the right to life.

In response, the NHRC has issued notices to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Chief Secretary of the Government of Karnataka. The Commission has called for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks, which should include the current status of the AB PM-JAY scheme's implementation in Karnataka, as well as in other States and Union Territories across India.

The Commission has emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues, which affect the welfare and well-being of vulnerable senior citizens across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)