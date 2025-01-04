New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): In a breakthrough in the Bijoy Bhunia abduction and murder case in West Bengal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding accused from Maharashtra's Pune.

Mohan Mondal was nabbed by NIA on Thursday in connection with the May 2023 case, said the agency.

Also Read | Bijapur: Missing Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, Who Ran 'Bastar Junction' YouTube Channel, Found Dead in Septic Tank in Chhattisgarh; Murder Case Registered.

Bijoy Krishna Bhunia was kidnapped and killed in Goramahal village in Moyna in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. Mohan Mandal had non-bailable warrants issued against him after he had absconded.

He is the third accused to be arrested in the case, with two others, identified as Naba Kumar Mondal and Suvendu Bhowmick, having been arrested earlier.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Bijapur Missing Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, Who Covered Naxal Incidents, Brutally Murdered; Body Found Inside Septic Tank.

NIA had registered the case after taking over the investigation from the Moyna police on the directions of the High Court of Calcutta vide order dated 5th April 2024.

NIA said that it is continuing with its investigation as part of its efforts to unveil the whole conspiracy behind the abduction and murder of Bhunia and to arrest the remaining absconders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)