New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday conducted a series of searches in the Naxal-infested regions of Chhattisgarh in connection with a CPI (Maoist) arrest and arms recovery case.

"Half a dozen places in the troubled region were extensively searched, and several mobile phones, a printer, and cash amounting to Rs 39,100 were seized along with incriminating documents," a statement issued by the NIA said.

The six premises subjected to searches are located in the remote villages of Mujalgondi, Kalmuchche, Amabeda and Jiwalamari in Kanker district, it said.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation in the case, registered initially by the local police on February 5 this year and taken over by NIA on February 22.

Early investigations led to the arrest of two persons in the case, the probe agency said.

