Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Nibe Space Pvt. Ltd. (NSPL), a subsidiary of Nibe Limited, a pioneering name in manufacturing critical systems for the defence sector, on Sunday announced its ambitious vision to establish India's first multi-sensor, all-weather, high-revisit Earth Observation Satellite Constellation at an event in Mumbai.

With an aim to strengthen India's self-reliance in the strategically crucial defence-space sector, NSPL signed MoUs/agreements for a consortium of key Indian and global partners, including Larsen and Toubro, CENTUM, AgniKul, Skyroot, SpaceFields, SISIR, CYRAN, and Thales Alenia Space (as Technology Partner), through this landmark initiative.

With committed funding and strong R&D investments, NSPL is dedicated to addressing the space-based earth observation needs of Indian stakeholders while building the first private constellation in India.

At present, the country relies on limited sovereign satellites and expensive foreign satellite imagery that does not meet the evolving needs of national security. To address this, NSPL is undertaking a groundbreaking initiative to establish private domestic Earth Observation All-Weather LEO Satellite Constellation, consisting of 40 satellites over the next five to six years.

This constellation will offer high-resolution imagery, GSD

