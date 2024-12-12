New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Thursday targeted the Congress on George Soros controversy amidst the din in the Lok Sabha.

Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) is backed by the Soros Foundation and the US.

He claimed that OCCRP's goal is to disrupt the Indian Parliament's functioning, essentially "bonding" the Parliament and preventing it from running smoothly.

"There is a French organisation named Mediapart that issued a report on the OCCRP, Organized Crime and Corruption Project, and the Soros. Foundation. The Soros foundation and the US are the ones who are helping the OCCRP. OCCRP's work is, how to bond the Parliament of India. And not allowing parliament to run," he said.

Nishikant Dubey also accused George Soros of attempting to disrupt the global economy and specifically targeting India.

He alleged that Soros previously manipulated the Bank of England in 1991, making a profit to the tune of USD 6 billion, and is now trying to destabilize the Indian Parliament.

"How does Soros derail the entire world economy? I just want to ask ten questions, sir. I want to say that Soros destroyed and derailed the Bank of England in 1991. Because of that, it he benefited by six billion dollars.... and now he wants to derail parliament of India," he said.

The BJP MP raised some serious allegations about the Congress party's connections with the American billionaire. He also raised the question of party's relationship with Salil Shetty of the Open Society Foundation, who had participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"I want to ask the Congress that what is your connection with Salil shetty of Open society foundation? He has also participated in Bharat Jodo yatra. Has he funded Congress Yatra," he questioned.

The BJP leader questioned Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Mushfiqul Fazal in America, who is allegedly responsible for the Hindu genocide in Bangladesh.

"Rahul Gandhi met Mushfiqul Fazal in America, who is responsible for Hindu genocide in Bangladesh, I want to ask what is the connection of Rahul with him," he said.

Dubey further alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had received significant funding from George Soros. He claimed that reports suggest that Soros provided financial support to around 300 Congress members in the guise of startup funding. (ANI)

