Patna (Bihar) [India], January 24 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday and alleged that he is tired mentally and physically and incompetent to lead Bihar.

Prashant Kishor said, "Nitish Kumar has become tired mentally and physically and is no longer capable to lead Bihar. Now eight to ten months are left, let him enjoy till then. If Nitish Kumar can come on camera and tell me the names and departments of his council of ministers without looking at the paper, I will leave this movement and again stand in his support."

He further said that there is no expectations from Bihar CM.

"When the CM is not stable in his mind then it is natural for law and order to deteriorate. RTI is being filed. CM would be asked that in the last 3 years on public expenditure which places he has visited for medical tests. The elections campaign will start from Gandhi Maidan, it will be announced soon," he added.

On the occasion of 101th birth anniversary of former Bihar CM and Bharat Ratna, Karpoori Thakur, an event was organised by Jan Suraaj Party at Miller ground in Patna.

Kishore said that his emphasis is to built an egalitarian society that was the vision of Karpoori Thakur.

He said, "Celebrating Karpoori ji's birthday and actually working on his footsteps are two different things. We have not made any political remarks. We have expressed our vision based on idea of Karpoori Thakur to built an egalitarian society. We have described those five pillars that along with reservation in jobs, political participation and till the time there is no equality in distribution of education, land and capital till that time egalitarian society cannot be built."

He said that Jan Suraaj party is committed to these five points in order to establish an equitable society in Bihar.

Karpoori Thakur, born in 1924 at Pitaunjhia (now Karpoori Gram) in Darbhanga, Bihar, was a freedom fighter and former CM of Bihar. He was awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2024. He was popularly called 'Jannayak' for his work for the cause of people.

He became a member of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in 1952. He was a strong advocate of socialist ideology and worked tirelessly for the Praja Socialist Party and the Joint Socialist Party. Thakur served as a minister and as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, before serving two terms as CM of Bihar - from 1970 to 1971 and 1977 to 1979. He died on February 1988 in Patna. (ANI)

