Guwahati, Dec 30 (PTI) Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Monday dismissed claims of dissident activities in the party, asserting that the organisation is "one and united despite attempts of outside forces".

Bora, a senior minister of the ruling NDA government in Assam, said the AGP is going to contest the upcoming panchayat polls with full force, but has not decided anything yet on forming an alliance with existing allies.

"There is no dissidence in our party at all. However, we have differing opinions and friends always have different views. We cannot term it as dissidence," he told PTI when asked about some senior leaders' public outcry against the AGP leadership.

Recently, former AGP minister Kamala Kanta Kalita along with former MLAs Utpal Dutta, Satyabrat Kalita and a few others had publicly criticised the party leadership for towing the BJP line over possible seat distribution for the assembly elections.

Asked about the public statements of the dissatisfied leaders, Bora said: "They might have commented, but they did not say anything anti-party. They sometimes speak about something emotionally and it happens in every party, not only in the AGP."

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the delimited constituencies will remain with those parties of the NDA which won it in the 2021 polls, which will result in many AGP leaders to go without any seat.

The assembly elections for 126 constituencies in Assam in 2026 will be the first after the delimitation exercise, which was carried out last year.

Commenting on the CM's statement, Bora said, "I am not interpreting the statement the way you are interpreting. I do not want to talk about 2026 now. I am only talking about 2025 now."

On the possibility of the warring leaders exiting the AGP and forming a new party as speculated by many, he said, "Nobody is going to open any new party. Is it any shop that someone will come and open a new party?

"We are all one and united. It is a very disciplined party. I, as president, is strictly following the party constitution. Outside forces might instigate, but we do not give importance to them. If there is any indiscipline, we will take action."

Bora also said that the new year is going to be the year of people's aspirations and hope.

"A lot of developmental work is continuing in the state under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The coming year will create a new rainbow of development for the state," the Agriculture Minister said.

He said many initiatives were undertaken to strengthen the party in 2024, and it got favourable results as well in the form of winning one Lok Sabha seat.

"In 2025, the panchayat elections are due. We will fight with full strength. Then, the assembly polls are scheduled in 2026. So, we will have to work hard," Bora said.

Asked if the AGP will contest the panchayat polls in alliance with the BJP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), he declined to comment on it for the time being.

"I cannot say right now, as we are in the alliance and I cannot comment alone about fighting the polls. We will have discussions among the allies. AGP, BJP and UPPL will discuss and take a decision accordingly," Bora said.

He, however, said it is difficult to form an overall alliance for the entire state because panchayat polls are contested at local levels.

"This is to form local governments. In every panchayat, 10 wards are there and at least 10 candidates will be contesting for every ward. Anchalik panchayat (AP) and zilla parishad (ZP) members will be there. It is a tough job to fight unitedly," Bora said.

Regarding the assembly polls in 2026, the regional party is going to strengthen the organisation further, he added.

"We are going to celebrate 2025 as our mother language year. Our party is based on linguistic nationalism. Scores of tribes living in Assam speak different languages. People from different languages are in our party. We will work for different local languages and hold programmes at the ground level," Bora said.

The Implementation of Assam Accord Minister said that the government has also taken many initiatives to execute all clauses of the historic agreement, and has contacted the Centre, too.

