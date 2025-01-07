Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Tuesday said an advisory has been issued to civil surgeons in the state to remain vigilant in their respective areas concerning respiratory diseases including human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

In a statement, she said there is no report of any case of HMPV infection in the state.

However, she emphasized that the health department is fully alert and prepared for any eventualities.

Rao directed all civil surgeons to make necessary arrangements for the treatment of influenza, HMPV, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other respiratory diseases.

The minister said under her instructions, an advisory has been issued by the Director General Health Services to civil surgeons.

The advisory urges them to remain vigilant in their respective areas concerning these diseases, including HMPV, and ensure preparedness, said the statement.

All health centers are to establish designated flu corners. Additionally, district health officers are tasked with ensuring these centers are stocked with adequate medicines, equipment, oxygen, and ventilators, with trained staff assigned on continuous rotation, said the statement.

Rao informed that the in-charges of flu corners have been instructed to ensure the availability of medications such as Oseltamivir (75mg, 45mg, 30mg) and syrup, along with necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), N-95 masks, reagent kits, and viral transport media (VTM).

Furthermore, the district health officer is to ensure that dedicated beds are available for seasonal influenza and other respiratory diseases at these specialized centers.

She also emphasized the importance of frequent handwashing by healthcare workers and urged anyone exhibiting symptoms like cough or cold to wear masks.

The minister urged each district surveillance unit to monitor trends of influenza-like symptoms and severe respiratory issues within their jurisdiction.

To increase awareness, the minister has directed a ramp-up of public education initiatives, focusing on respiratory hygiene and hand hygiene, particularly during the winter season.

Special attention has been given to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and pregnant women, said the statement.

Dr. Manish Bansal, Director General Health Services, said HMPV is a virus that can lead to respiratory infections in individuals of all ages.

Symptoms typically include cough, fever, nasal congestion, difficulty breathing, and bronchitis, with severe cases potentially leading to pneumonia.

HMPV spreads through droplets from coughing or sneezing, close personal contact (like touching or shaking hands), or by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.

He recommended supportive care, including staying hydrated, resting, and taking medication to alleviate pain and respiratory symptoms.

To prevent infection, Dr. Bansal advised the public to frequently wash their hands with soap and water, avoid touching the face with unwashed hands, maintain distance from sick individuals, cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and stay home if feeling unwell.

