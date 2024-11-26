Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) Hyderabad on Tuesday conducted a rally from BR Ambedkar Statue, near the Secretariat today on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Diwas'.

Speaking to ANI, NYKS Telangana Director Vijaya Rao stated that the rally was conducted with the support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India and Sports and Youth Services, Govt of Telangana and NCC, NSS and other Youth clubs.

Over 600 participants took part in the four-and-a-half km rally starting at BR Ambedkar Statue.

"Today we are organising a 'Constitution day' rally in 763 districts of the country. We have completed 75 years, Ministry of Youth Affairs for the Government of India and Ministry of Youth Office Sports, NCC, and NSS Youth Clubs, all have come here... nearly 600 participants and the cultural teams are present. Two cultural teams from the Department of Culture also joined. Now we have taken the rally from Ambika Statue second about and they have come walked for 4.5 kilometres. We have come here and have been told about the Constitution of India and the fundamental rights and it is the privilege of our country and all the participants who have participated in this wonderful and very important day. It is a national-level programme and we have got all the Cooperation from the state government and all the departments, so we are very happy.." she said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Constitution Day, President Droupadi Murmu released a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of 75 years of the Constitution of India at Samvidhan Sadan.

President Droupadi Murmu also released two books related to the Constitution of India on the occasion of 75 years of the Constitution of India at Samvidhan Sadan.

The book titled, "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey" were released. Additionally, President Murmu released the Sanskrit and Maithili copies of the Constitution. President Droupadi Murmu, joined by other prominent leaders, collectively recited the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. (ANI)

