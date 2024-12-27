Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (PTI) The Union government has approved the extension of Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja for a period of one year, official sources said on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Ahuja's extension, they said.

Also Read | Delhi, North India Weather Forecast: Wet New Year's Eve for Tourists in Hills; Rain, Winds Bring Chilly Effect to National Capital, Snowfall Likely in Shimla.

Ahuja, who was due to superannuate on December 31, 2024, will remain in service for another year.

The Odisha government has decided to extend the tenure of Ahuja with the approval of the Centre, informed Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh's Funeral Details: Last Rites of Former Prime Minister To Be Conducted at 11:45 AM on December 28 at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium in Delhi, Says MHA.

“Several schemes are being implemented in the state, and for the execution of those, the government needs support from the bureaucracy,” he said.

The 1990-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer was appointed as chief secretary on June 29, 2024. He took charge on July 1 this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)