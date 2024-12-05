Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of his Maharashtra counterpart in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Majhi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, left Bhubaneswar around 10.20 am.

"Majhi will return tomorrow," a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the new Maharashtra CM at a grand ceremony here which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

