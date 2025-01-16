Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Santosh Singh Saluja has expressed his support for a CBI probe into the death of late Ex-Minister Naba Das after the slain minister's daughter Deepali Das raised the demand two days ago. Saluja stated that during the previous BJD government's tenure, when a judicial inquiry was ordered into the matter, the Congress Party had insisted on a CBI investigation.

He said that now, after two years, both the late Naba Das's daughter and son have raised the same demand. Saluja added that the present BJP government, which had also advocated for a CBI inquiry while in opposition, should now take the necessary steps to hand over the case to the CBI.

Santosh Singh Saluja said, "We raised questions about this many times in the Assembly. The murder of late Naba Kishore Das was committed for political purposes and there is a conspiracy behind this. We demanded a probe by the CBI, but at that time the government remained silent, his family members also remained silent. After two years his daughter Deepali Das who is EX-MLA has demanded a CBI probe before two days. We support this demand. We have been demanding this from before."

Late Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Das was shot on January 29, 2023 by an Odisha Police ASI Gopal Das from point-blank range in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the state's capital. Gopal Das was arrested on January 30 by Odisha Police.

"The accused fired on the chest of the minister from a very close range," read the chargesheet. As per the chargesheet, the accused was charged under Sections 307, 302, and 27 (1) of the Arms Act, Chand said. The police arrested the accused Gopal Das on the spot following the murder.

Former Health minister Naba Das was a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda constituency in Odisha. (ANI)

