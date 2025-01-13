New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The National Health Authority on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha in the national capital for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in Odisha.

The agreement was signed between the Chief Executive Officer, the National Health Authority (NHA) and Commissioner cum Secretary, Government of Odisha, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, in the presence of Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister, Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister, Education, Jual Oram, Union Minister, Tribal Affairs; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister, Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha and Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Minister, Health & Family Welfare, Odisha.

Speaking at the event, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda said that 61 crore people which is 45 percent of the Indian population have been covered under Ayushman Bharat.

Nadda said, "Today we are combining Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (G-JAY) and starting it in Odisha. This is a historic moment which is going to help the common man in Odisha. In 2015 as Health Minister I went to Geneva and I had the privilege to hold the chairmanship of the World Health Assembly. There was a discussion on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) there. I had a question can India progress towards UHC? Then we started working on Ayushman Bharat."

He said that the National Health Authority has given the world's largest Health coverage within 9 months on Ayushman Bharat.

"It is the world's largest Health coverage and fastest health coverage, totally digital. This gives India a place in the digital world. Out of 140 crore people, 10 crore 74 lakh families, 55 crore people, and later Anganwadi workers and Asha workers (nearly 36 lakh families) joined. Recently under Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) 6 crore people joined it. 61 crore people which is 45 percent of the Indian population are covered under Ayushman Bharat. Before 2018 by-pass surgery of a poor old man was unthinkable. Now they are empowered," he said.

He further said that since 2018, there have been 8 crore 19 lakh hospital admissions.

"These people used to return from the hospital after seeing the bills. Till now over 1 lakh crores have been spent on marginalised sections of society under Ayushman Bharat. Under Ayushman Bharat, there has been 90 per cent early detection in cancer cases. Among women also there has been improvement in health-seeking behaviour. 27 medical specialities are covered under Ayushman Bharat," he said.

He further said that the non-performing assets under micro-financing have reduced and people can give their credits back now due to health coverage. (ANI)

