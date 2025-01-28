New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Panchayati Raj Ministry, in collaboration with UNFPA India, is organising a three-day National Level Training Workshop for Master Trainers on Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats from January 29 to 31, 2025, officials said.

According to officials from the Panchayati Raj Ministry, fifteen states and union territories are participating in this crucial training program, which aims to create at least one model women-friendly gram panchayat per district across all states and union territories.

The participating states include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep.

Approximately 100 master trainers and resource persons from various State Institutes of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PRs) and Panchayati Raj Training Institutes will participate in this comprehensive capacity-building program under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA).

The first such batch of training was conducted in November 2024 at YASHADA, Pune, with participation from 113 Master Trainers from 23 States/UTs.

The workshop will cover crucial aspects of developing women-friendly gram panchayats, including gender sensitistion, addressing gender-based violence, conducting safety audits, preventing child marriage, and integrating gender concerns into Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP).

These trained resource persons will subsequently lead the transformation process in their respective regions through cascade training models.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry's thematic approach to Localising Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs), particularly focusing on gender equality and women's empowerment at the grassroots level.

The Ministry has already initiated several measures, including mandating mahila sabhas and bal-balika sabhas prior to gram sabha meetings, and establishing institutional mechanisms under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The training program will conclude with a detailed roadmap for SIRD&PRs in mentoring and supporting elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions to create women and girl-friendly panchayats across India.

The workshop will culminate with a comprehensive discussion on the way forward for creating women and girl-friendly panchayats, specifically focusing on the role of SIRD&PRs in mentoring and supporting elected representatives.

This first-of-its-kind initiative by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj aims to ensure that tangible outcomes become a reality on the ground through sustained support, guidance, and collaborative efforts.

"This strategic initiative represents a significant step towards creating more inclusive and gender-responsive rural local governance structures, ensuring that women's voices and needs are effectively addressed in rural administration and development processes," an official said.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, will inaugurate the workshop in the presence of UNFPA India Country Representative Andrea Wojnar. Secretary of Panchayati Raj Vivek Bharadwaj will deliver the valedictory address on the last day of the workshop.

