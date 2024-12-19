New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Anurag Thakur reached the Parliament street Police station to file a complaint against Rahul Gandhi for the alleged assault on BJP MP Pratap Sarangi on Parliament premises.

Their allegations come after both the NDA and INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in Parliament, leading to an alleged scuffle and injuring two BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

Also Read | Ranchi Horror: School Cab Driver Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Nursery Child in Jharkhand, Arrested.

Both the MPs were rushed and admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).On Pratap Sarangi's injuries, he said that Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding.

Also Read | Kulgam Encounter: Longest Surviving Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Among 5 Killed Killed in Gunfight Between With Joint Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Tests will be done. Symptomatic treatment has begun. Since both of them suffered head injuries, they were admitted to the ICU. Pratap Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding and he had suffered a deep cut. So, he had to be stitched up. His evaluation is in progress," he said.

On Mukesh Rajput, he said that the MP had fallen unconscious earlier.

"Mukesh Rajput had fallen unconscious. Right now, he is conscious but he is dizzy and anxious. His BP had shot up," he added.

Sarangi claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." Singh told reporters.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to the allegations, claiming he was trying to enter Parliament and had been blocked by other MPs. He also alleged that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling," Gandhi said.

"But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...," he said.

Kharge has also written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla alleging physical assault by BJP MPs.

In his letter to Birla, Kharge highlighted that their protest march was against the insulting remarks on Dr Ambedkar made by the Union Home Minister in his speech in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024.

"When I reached Makar Dwar along with the INDIA parties MPs, I was physically pushed by BJP MPs. Thereafter, I lost my balance and was forced to sit down on the ground in front of Makar Dwar. This inflicted injury on my knees which have already undergone surgery," Kharge said in his letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)