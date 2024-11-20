Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife and JMM candidate from the Gandey Assembly seat, Kalpana Soren, on Wednesday expressed confidence in the victory of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in the assembly elections, stating that the people of the state will vote for Hemant Soren and our Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking to ANI, Kalpana Soren said, "I am confident about my victory as I have worked very hard for the people of Gandey...In the next 5 years, I would like to continue the work...People in the state are going to vote for Hemant Soren and our Mahagathbandhan (alliance)."

She also accused BJP of prioritizing division over discussions about development.

"This is the first time after the formation of Jharkhand that the women in the state have been given the respect that they deserve...Hemant Soren has been working very well as a young Chief Minister. They (BJP) do not want to talk about development, they only want to talk about division. We are definitely going to form our government in the state."

Earlier today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of the BJP, is certain to win in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The victory of NDA under the leadership of BJP is certain... In both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, people have expressed their trust in the leadership of PM Modi... Mahayuti will get absolute majority which can go up to 175 and NDA will also get a huge lead in Jharkhand. I appeal to the voters to make NDA candidates win for progress in both the states."

Voter turnout of 47.92 per cent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

The primary contest in the Jharkhand assembly polls is between the Mahagathbandhan and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The ruling JMM-led Mahagathbandhan Alliance includes Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). (ANI)

