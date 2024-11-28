Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Former President of Jharkhand Congress, Rajesh Thakur, stated on Thursday that the trust of the people in Jharkhand and Wayanad contributed to the election victories of the Congress and JMM parties.

"Today the leader of our ally JMM, Hemant Soren, is going to take oath, so definitely for the state and country this is a fortunate day. We do according to what people say. That's why Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha polls with a huge margin, and in Jharkhand also, people elected us by giving a huge majority," he said.

Congress' senior leader and state in charge said that all the top leaders of the INDIA bloc would be present for the swearing in, "All the top leadership are coming to attend the event. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal along with all the other leaders are going to attend the event here."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratul Shah Deo said that the new JMM-led government would work for the development of the region and learn from the corruption and scam allegations levied in the last tenure of Hemant Soren.

"Last 5 years of his tenure were marked by corruption, allegations and scams, the CM himself had to go to jail, his number two of the cabinet, Alamgir Alam is still in prison so we hope CM takes lessons from the debacles of his last tenure," he told ANI.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren will take the oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28.

Soren tendered his resignation as Jharkhand Chief Minister to the Governor Santosh Gangwar and staked a claim to form government at the Raj Bhawan. Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats. The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies--the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U--won one seat each. (ANI)

