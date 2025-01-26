New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harsh Malhotra on Sunday stated that the people of the national capital are determined to remove the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing them of a decade of lies and corruption.

"This time, the people of Delhi are determined to remove Arvind Kejriwal. In the last 10 years; they (AAP govt) have done nothing except 'jhooth and loot'... None of the sectors are left where they have not done corruption... People want a BJP CM this time in Delhi..." said the BJP MP while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Smriti Irani campaigned for the party candidate from Rohini assembly seat, Vijender Gupta, stating, "Even though we are assured of our victory; it's needed that we reach to the people with PM Modi's guarantee and ensure the victory of the BJP in Delhi assembly elections."

Additionally, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma alleged that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is distributing money to thousands of paid workers in exchange for votes.

Verma, who will be contesting against Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency, accused AAP of distributing money to slum dwellers, claiming that party workers are giving Rs 500 notes wrapped in calendars to people in the slum areas.

"People of AAP are distributing notes of Rs 500 wrapped in calenders in the slum areas. Such videos came up from the Gandhi camp a day earlier. Police caught and arrested them there. An NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) has been prepared by the police. Cases have been registered against them. Thousands of people have been called and they are getting Rs 800 on a daily wage basis to work (for the AAP). They have not brought the money from their houses. Arvind Kejriwal is giving them money to distribute in exchange for votes to Kejriwal," the BJP leader alleged.

On Sunday, AAP national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public rally in Jangpura. He said, "All those who want zero electricity bill, vote for AAP, and all those who want hefty sums as electricity bills can vote for BJP. BJP has announced that they will end subsidies on electricity once they form government... They are against free electricity."

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the triangular battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP, and the Congress has intensified, with all parties criticising one another's performance in developing the national capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

