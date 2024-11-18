Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge for Jharkhand elections Himanta Biswa Sarma said that campaigning has been good and the people want a double-engine government in the state.

Today is the last day of the election campaign.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We spent the last 4 months in Jharkhand. People are very excited for PM Modi. People want a double-engine Government. There should be development in Jharkhand and the ambitions & aspirations of the people be fulfilled - this is the major theme of the election. People are excited about that."

He further said that he was confident that NDA would form a government in the state.

"People want the government to come, want action against infiltrators, the hopes of youth and women be fulfilled. I think we did good campaigning in the election. Our party, workers and allies worked together as a team. I am confident that NDA will form a government with full majority," he further said.

Earlier, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on BJP and RSS.

Speaking to ANI, Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the Congress has 'divided the country' in the name of 'religion,' and added that the Congress "people are full of hate".

"...These (Congress) are people full of hate...First, they divided the country on the name of religion; now they again want to divide the country based on caste, but the people of the country will answer this," the Union Minister told ANI.

He then alleged that Congress is repeatedly sending a message of division.

"Congress party is bewildered after losing in Harnaya, and now they are losing in Maharashtra and Jharkhand also..." Chouhan added and exuded confidence in BJP winning the Jharkhand polls: "We will get a good victory. BJP is winning two-thirds of the seats in the first phase of polling," he said.

The second phase of polls in Jharkhand will be held on November 20. The first phase of voting in 43 seats concluded on November 13. The counting of votes for the Jharkhand election will be held on November 23. (ANI)

