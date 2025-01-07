New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday released the party's campaign song for the Delhi Assembly polls, aiming to strike a chord with voters, as it bids for a third consecutive term in office.

"Phir Layenge Kejriwal" -- the 3:29-minute song -- highlights AAP's achievements during its tenure and emphasises continuity in governance.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said after releasing the song, "We celebrate our elections like festivals, and people wait for our song; now it's out, and people can dance to it."

The AAP supremo said the song was dedicated to everyone and urged for it to be shared widely. "Dance to it, play it at weddings, birthdays and celebrations."

He also took a jab at the BJP, referring to it as a "gali-galauj (abuse)" party, and said, "I know even BJP leaders will like our song, they can secretly dance to it in their rooms."

The song highlights the AAP government's core achievements, including free electricity, clean water, health care, and education.

It aims to strike a chord with every section of society, including women, youngsters, children, and autorickshaw drivers, and counters misinformation against Kejriwal's administration, the party said in a statement.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the song has been prepared by party MLA Dilip Pandey and his team.

"There were several volunteers involved... It's been a collaborative project this time," the party said.

AAP launched its first campaign song in 2015, followed by another in 2020.

With "Phir Layenge Kejriwal", the party hopes to rally support for a third consecutive term in office, it said.

Lauding the song, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on X, "AAP's campaign song for the assembly elections reflects the sentiments of every common citizen in Delhi. Over the last 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has cared for Delhi's two crore people like a family. That's why Delhiites will bring him back."

Delhi minister Gopal Rai noted that the song would add momentum to AAP's campaign, promising more improvements such as 24x7 free electricity, better schools and hospitals, and free transport for women.

Senior leaders Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rai and Sanjay Singh, among others, were present at the release.

With the release of the campaign song, AAP has intensified efforts to retain its footing in the national capital.

The party has already announced candidates for all 70 constituencies.

