Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], January 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently inaugurated the Purvottar Adi Bazar at Purbasa Urban Hut Complex, Jail Road, Agartala, where he said that the Bazar will play an important role in the development of handicrafts in the North Eastern region.

"Purvottar Adi Bazar is a platform to showcase the culture, heritage, and artistic talents of the artisans of Tripura and the North Eastern region. It will play an important role in the development of handicrafts in the region," Saha said.

It must be noted that Purvottar Adi Bazar, a joint initiative of the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED) and Tripura Markfed, an agency under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will continue until January 27.

Purvottar Adi Bazar has 32 stalls featuring various products produced by the tribals of the North Eastern states, including Tripura.

Speaking on the occasion, Saha said that the state government is continuously working for the overall Janajati development in the state.

"Various plans have been implemented for the overall development of the tribals with financial assistance from the World Bank. The state's traditional Risa, Pachra, and Matabari Pera have already received the GI tag. The number of women-run self-help groups in the state has also increased during the current government's tenure. The implementation of the Prime Minister's Act East Policy has added a new dimension to the economic as well as overall development of the states in the North Eastern region," he said.

At the event, the Chief Minister focused on the promotion and expansion of the products produced by the state's artisans. He also mentioned the need to make the packaging of their products more attractive.

Minister of Cooperation Shukla Charan Noatia, Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Tripura Markfed chairman Abhijit Deb, TRIFED chairman and former MP Ramsin Rathod, and others were present at the event.

The Chief Minister also attended the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for a 200-bedded integrated drug de-addiction centre at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district while laying the foundation stone for the same. (ANI)

