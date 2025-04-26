New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved family members of the people killed in a tragic road accident in Haryana's Nuh.

The Prime Minister also wished for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the incident, assuring that the state government would provide the necessary assistance.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office posted, "The accident that happened in Nuh, Haryana, is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Additionally, I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. The state government is making every possible effort for relief and rescue."

As many as seven people lost their lives and several others sustained serious injuries after a speeding pickup van lost control and rammed into them while they were cleaning a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ibrahim Bas village, Firozpur Jhirka, in Nuh district, Haryana.

As per the reports, the accident occurred around 10:00 a.m. when a group of workers was performing routine maintenance on the high-speed corridor.

According to police officials, the pickup van, heading from Delhi towards Alwar, veered out of control and collided violently with the workers.

The impact was so intense that six workers died on the spot, while five others were left critically injured. (ANI)

