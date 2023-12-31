Begusarai, December 31: Weighing in on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's upcoming 'Nyay Yatra' from January 14, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said it doesn't hold much significance for his party or the people, adding that the invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi was more significant for the country.

The Congress recently announced the 'Nyay Yatra' from January 14 in the Manipur capital, Imphal. Going east to west, the rally, led by Rahul, will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. PM Modi In Ayodhya: Flowerpot Looting Erupts After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Roadshow, Video Goes Viral.

The rally will follow from Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' earlier this year, during which the Congress MP was seen matching steps with fellow Opposition leaders and people from all walks of life. During the march that straddled several states, Rahul was also pictured interacting with locals informally. Rahul is expected to interact with youth, women and marginalised people during the yatra.

The Congress said the Nyay Yatra will cover 6,200 km, on a route straddling Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. PM Narendra Modi Stops for Tea at Home of 10th Crore Beneficiary of Ujjwala Scheme in Ayodhya, Enquires About Her Well-Being (See Pics and Video).

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Union Minister took a dig at the Congress leader, saying, "This is an India of the 21st century and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the efforts to spread the message of Sanatan Dharma across the world. As for Rahul Gandhi, he should decide whether to launch a 'Nyay Yatra' or a 'Gyan Yatra' on January 14. I believe what is of more significance for us as Indians is that Prime Minister Modi has received and accepted an invitation to inaugurate a Sanatan Temple in Abu Dhabi. He is following in the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda."

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the statements of some of its leaders ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the BJP leader accused the party of trying to disrupt peace and stoke violence. Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq recently triggered a row earlier, calling for the return of the Babri Masjid that, he claimed, was snatched away.

"Sanatan had awakened the whole country and no Babar (Muslim leader) would ever dare demolish a temple again and raise a mosque on its ruins," he added. On Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh's resignation as the JD(U) national president, the Union Minister said the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar may look orderly from the outside but is in a state of chaos within.

"Nitish Kumar has saved his seat by removing Lalan Singh but he has fallen in the trap of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu Yadav can overthrow this government any day now by bringing more JD(U) MLAs on his side. Don't be surprised if you hear Tejashwi Yadav as being anointed as the new Bihar CM one of these days," he claimed.

