New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Friday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed in a murder case of a Delhi police constable. The police constable was dragged to death by a car in Nangloi area on September 29, 2024.

Delhi Police have recently filed a charge sheet against 4 persons accused in the hit and drag case. The police constable Sandeep Malik was allegedly crushed to death by a car driver.

Judicial Magistrate Akanksha after taking the cognizance listed the matter for scrutiny of documents on February 2. A copy of the charge sheet has been directed to supply to the accused persons.

A 400-page charge sheet was filed on December 27, 2024, before a Duty Magistrate Shubham Devadiya against accused Rajnish and Dharmendra for the alleged offences of Murder and other offences under sections 221, 132, 103, 249, 3(5)Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Two other accused namely Jitendra and Manoj have been charged sheeted for the alleged offence of harbouring the the main accused persons.

The matter has been listed for hearing before the concerned judge on opening of the court.

As per Delhi Police on the night of September 29, 2024 constable Sandeep Malik was on night duty in civil dress. He saw Rajanish and Dharmendra consuming alcohol in the car. He stopped them from drinking. Thereafter an altercation ensued. It is alleged that the accused persons hit the bike of the constable and dragged him upto 10 metres. It caused him grievous injury in the head and other parts.

It is alleged that Dharmendra was driving the car. He allegedly fled to Himachal Pradesh, police had added.

Delhi Police sought remand of accused Rajnish on the ground that he is to be taken to Jhajjar Haryana and Ponta Sahib Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

