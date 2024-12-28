Wayanad (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) An investigation has been launched into the deaths of a local Congress leader and his son, who allegedly consumed poison on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer and former Sultan Bathery panchayat president, N M Vijayan, 78, and his son Jijesh, 38. Both died at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where they were being treated.

Police stated that further action will follow the postmortem, scheduled for Saturday. The cremation is planned for 5 pm at their residence in Sultan Bathery, family sources said.

Vijayan and Jijesh were found in critical condition at their house by neighbours on Tuesday, reportedly after consuming poison, police said. They were initially admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College.

Jijesh succumbed at 6.30 pm, followed by Vijayan at 9.30 pm on Friday, according to police sources. Assuming it could be a suicide, their home was searched but no suicide note was found, officials said.

Vijayan was a prominent Congress leader in Wayanad. Jijesh, a former employee of Sultan Bathery Cooperative Bank, had been bedridden for an extended period due to health issues.

Following the death of his wife, Suma, Vijayan was involved in caring for their son, Jijesh. He is survived by his elder son, Vijesh, according to family sources.

