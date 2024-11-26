New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra along with other officials of the PM office on Tuesday read the Preamble of the Constitution on the occasion of Constitution Day.

In a post on X, the PMO said, "Today, on Constitution Day, Preamble reading took place in the Prime Minister's Office. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. PK Mishra, along with other officers and officials of the PMO read the Preamble."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Constitution has lived up expectations and needs of the country and is a guiding light for people.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, PM Modi said India is going through a huge phase of transformation and the Constitution is showing the path.

"Our Constitution has lived up to every expectation and need of the country. It's due to the power of the Constitution that, today, the Constitution of Baba Saheb has been implemented completely in Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time, the Constitution Day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir Today, India is going through a huge phase of transformation, and the Constitution of India is showing us the path. It has become a guiding light for us," PM Modi said.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu released a commemorative coin and stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Diwas' celebrations at Samvidhan Sadan of Parliament on Tuesday.

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day, Murmu said that the Constitution is a living and progressive document.

"Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development," the President said.

The event commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution formally came into effect on January 26, 1950. (ANI)

