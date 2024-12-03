Lucknow, Dec 3 (PTI) Protests were held in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with various Hindu organisations and individuals expressing outrage over reports of violence and persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Demonstrations were held in multiple districts, including Aligarh, Ayodhya, Banda, Chitrakoot, and Etah, with demands ranging from government intervention to international action to address the issue.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi To Visit Sambhal: DM Requests Neighbouring Districts To Restrict Congress Leader's Proposed Visit to Violence-Hit Town.

In Aligarh, Hindu organisations staged a sit-in at the Gandhi Park bus stand. The protest, organised by the Bangladesh Alpsankhyank Sangh, culminated with the submission of a memorandum to the district magistrate, addressed to the President of India.

The memorandum called for India "to mount pressure on the Bangladeshi government to immediately stop attacks on Hindus and their places of worship".

Also Read | Congress Delegation Flags 2 'Grave Inconsistencies' in Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Seeks Raw Data From EC.

It also urged the Indian government "to involve international humanitarian organisations" in addressing the issue.

In Ayodhya, a public outrage rally was organised by the RSS, BJP, and the Vishva Hindu Parishad workers. Participants, including women, marched from Gulab Bari to Gandhi Park.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, said, "India has always supported Bangladesh, from its formation to ensuring its stability. Yet, the Bangladeshi government has failed to protect the Hindu community."

He called upon global peace-loving nations to put pressure on the Bangladeshi authorities to act against the injustices faced by the Hindus.

Rai also noted that while Indians often move past their troubles due to their faith, the severity of these incidents cannot be overlooked.

"Condemnation is the first step, but the Bangladeshi government must ensure justice and security for its minority communities," he added.

In Banda and Chitrakoot districts, protests led by Hindu organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad, and BJP leaders drew large crowds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)