Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 3 (ANI): Hindu organisations in Assam on Tuesday staged a protest and took out rallies in various parts of the state to register their dissent amid rising atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

In Biswanath district, Lok Jagaran Manch took out a protest rally where a large number of people participated and they raised their slogans against the Bangladesh government and demanded to stop atrocities on Hindus.

The protesters also demanded the safety and security of minorities in the neighbouring country.

Sattar Singh Powar, leader of Lok Jagaran Manch told ANI, "We will send a memorandum to the President of India and the Prime Minister seeking their intervention on it and to ensure the safety and security of the minority Hindu people in Bangladesh."

Similarly, in Dhubri district, Lok Jagaran Manch held protest meetings and staged demonstrations by demanding an end to the ongoing communal violence and atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

The event was held at Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah ground in Dhubri town.

Protesters showed placards and demanded an end to the atrocities against minorities in the neighbouring country.

Lok Jagaran Manch sent a memorandum to Professor Mohammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh through the Dhubri District Commissioner.

Protests were also staged in the Hojai district demanding immediate intervention of the Indian government into the issue.

Notably, India has tightened visa curbs after the escalation of violence against various religious minorities in the neighbouring country.

Reportedly, over 60 monks were stopped at Benapole land port in Bangladesh over the weekend and were not allowed to enter India, as claimed by a spokesperson of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata.

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman on Tuesday urged the Bangladesh government to provide security to the advocate of Chinmoy Krishna Das citing the recent attack on his previous advocate.

Reportedly, Chinmoy Krishna Das's previous advocate Raman Roy is currently in serious condition in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being attacked.

There was no relief for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das who was arrested on alleged sedition charges.On Tuesday, a Bangladesh court set January 2, 2025, as the next date of hearing in the case. Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is currently in custody, is expected to remain in jail.

The Daily Star Bangladesh reported that the Chattogram court deferred the hearing on the bail petition of Chinmoy Krishna Das to January 2.

Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Saiful Islam set the new date for the hearing as the defence lawyer was absent from the court. (ANI)

