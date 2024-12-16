New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation arrested four operatives of a Canada-based handler identified as Arsh Dalla and another foreign-based handler, as per officials.

The arrested people were involved in a recent shootout at a car accessories showroom in Mohali on the directions of USA-based handlers.

The module was associated with Arsh Dalla and were planning to execute more crimes in Punjab.

Taking to social media X, the Punjab DGP wrote in a post "In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force Punjab in a joint operation with Sasnagar Police has arrested four operatives of Canada-based Arsh Dalla and another foreign-based handler.Arrested persons were involved in a recent shootout at a car accessories showroom in #Mohali on the directions of #USA-based handlers. The module was associated with Arsh Dalla and were planning to execute more crimes in Punjab."

Further, the DGP mentioned that the arrested accused have an extensive criminal history with a number of cases registered against them.

A total of three .32 calibre pistols and 16 live cartridges have been recovered. An FIR has been registered at the Mohali PS State Crime. Further investigations to identify more people involved in dismantling the networks is underway.

Earlier on December 13, the Punjab Police had arrested a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module and arrested two module members.

According to the police, the module is run by Babbar Khalsa International operatives Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh and was executed by foreign-based gangster Gurdev Singh. (ANI)

