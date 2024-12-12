New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted multi-state searches as part of its probe into the conspiracy by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed to radicalise youth and spread terror in the country, officials said.

The searches were being conducted at 19 locations in four states, including Uttar Pradesh and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.

