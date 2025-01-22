Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the closing ceremony of Sugathakumari Navathy celebrations in Kerala's Pathanamthitta and paid tribute to the late Malyalam poetess on her 90th birth anniversary, saying that a poet channelises compassion beyond verse to effect real societal changes; a sensitive soul like Sugathakumari emerges.

"Poets are inherently compassionate and empathetic. When a poet channels this compassion beyond verse to effect real societal changes, a sensitive soul like Sugathakumari emerges... She had realised the power of poems to bring people together for a common good. I pay my deepest respect to Sugathakumari, a dedicated environmentalist and human rights advocate who lived selflessly for others," said Rajnath Singh.

Highlighting Sugathakumari's commitment to the environment, conservation and climate change, the Union Defence Minister said, "As her 90th birthday celebrations come to an end, it is important to reflect on her remarkable legacy and the relevance of her campaign for the environment, conservation and climate change. As we witness how Kerala is grappling with the severe impact of climate change and other issues, the devastating floods of 2018 and the recent Wayanad landslides act as a stark reminder of the ecological fragility... Sugathakumari warned about these changes many decades ago... Her call to action was not only poetic; it was a clarion call to maintain the delicate balance of nature for future generations..."

Malayalam poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari passed away while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in December 2023.

One of the most noted poets of Malayalam, Sugathakumari was born in Aranmula on 3 January 1934. She is the recipient of many awards, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award (1968), Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award (1978), Odakkuzhal Award (1982), and Vayalar Award (1984).

Her noted literary works include Pathirappookal (Flowers of Midnight), Raathrimazha (Night Rain), Manavahridayam (Heart of Humanity), Muthuchippi, Irulchirakukal and Swapnabhoomi.

Sugathakumari was the founder secretary of the Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, an organisation for the protection of nature and of Abhaya, a home for destitute women. During her lifetime, she actively participated in many environmental movements in Kerala and outside the state as well. (ANI)

