Jalgaon, January 22: Atleast eight passengers of the Pushpak Express died after being hit by the Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, confirmed Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam. According to initial reports, the passengers of the Pushpak Express had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train. While they were outside, the Karnataka Express passed through the same spot, and several passengers were hit by the moving train. However, the Nashik Divisional Commissioner mentioned that these are likely initial reports, and there is a possibility of more casualties.

"As per the latest report, eight people have died, but the numbers may rise. The administration is providing all possible help," Divisional Commissioner Gedam told ANI. Jalgaon Train Accident: 8-10 Killed As Pushpak Express Passengers Jump From Train Amid Fire Rumour, Get Hit by Karnataka Express Train (Watch Videos).

At Least 8 Pushpak Express Passengers Killed in Jalgaon

VIDEO | At least six persons were killed after they stepped down from their train on the tracks and were run over by another train coming from the opposite direction in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening. Visuals from the spot near Pachora station, where… pic.twitter.com/EKQU5LE50w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2025

"The collector has informed me that the passengers of the Pushpak Express were on the track when the Karnataka Express came from the other track," Gedam said, while adding, "The Additional Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police, Collector, and others are on their way. We are coordinating with DRM and Railway officials." Jalgaon Train Accident: 8 Injured As Karnataka Express Strikes Passengers of Pushpak Express in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

According to Divisional Commissioner, around eight ambulances have been deployed, along with railway ambulances. "Eight ambulances reached the spot as per the latest available information, and additional rescue vans and railway ambulances are being rushed to the spot," Gedam mentioned. Further details on the accident are awaited.

