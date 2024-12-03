New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Rashtrapati Bhavan has been illuminated in purple light on Tuesday to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Celebrated annually on December 3, the day aims to integrate persons with disabilities into the societal mainstream and transform public attitudes towards them. The United Nations has designated this year's theme as 'Enhancing the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future.'

In 2016, the Modi government enacted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, protecting the rights and ensuring the protection of Divyangs. Besides, both the Central and State Governments have launched various welfare schemes to promote the well-being and empowerment of Divyangs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his government's dedication to upholding the honour and self-respect of persons with disabilities across India on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the policies and decisions they made for persons with disabilities in the last 10 years are direct proof of their commitment.

"Our government is committed to upholding the honour and self-respect of our Divyang brothers and sisters across the country. The policies and decisions we have made for them in the last 10 years are direct proof of this," he wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also shared a blog on this occasion to pay tribute to the courage, self-confidence and achievements of the disabled.

"Today is an important day, December 3. The whole world celebrates this day as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Today is a special occasion to pay tribute to the courage, self-confidence and achievements of the disabled. This occasion is like a holy day for India. Respect for the disabled is rooted in the ideology of India. In our scriptures and folk texts, we can see a sense of respect for our disabled friends," he said.

The Prime Minister said that this year the International Day of Persons with Disabilities has become more special as India completes 75 years of its Constitution emphasizing that the Constitution inspires to work for equality and upliftment of the poor.

"Today in India, our disabled people are becoming the energy of the country's respect and self-respect with this enthusiasm. This year this day is even more special. This year, 75 years of the Constitution of India have been completed. The Constitution of India inspires us to work for equality and the upliftment of the poor. With this inspiration of the Constitution, in the last 10 years, we have laid a strong foundation for the progress of the disabled. In these years, many policies have been made for the disabled in the country, and many decisions have been taken," he said.

"These decisions show that our government is all-encompassing, sensitive and all-developmental. In this sequence, today is also the day to reiterate our dedication towards our disabled brothers and sisters," PM Modi added. (ANI)

