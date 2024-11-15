Nahan (HP), Nov 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said Shri Renuka Ji fair is a manifestation of the reverence and devotion of Lord Parshuram towards his mother Goddess Renuka Ji and it upholds the rich values of Indian society.

Presiding over the concluding ceremony of the five-day International Shri Renuka Ji fair in Himachal's Sirmaur district, he said, "Culture is our heritage and we should follow our heritage to prosper," a statement issued here said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death Over Family Dispute at Home in Samayapur Badali, Arrested.

With the departure of palanquin of Lord Parshuram and other deities after a traditional religious ceremony performed on the bank of Shri Renuka Ji Lake, the International Shri Renuka Ji fair concluded on Friday afternoon with traditional fervour.

The Shri Renuka Ji fair is one of the biggest cultural and religious annual congregations in Sirmaur.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Bride Walks out of Wedding As Police Constable Demands INR 30 Lakh Dowry To Proceed With Rituals in Uttar Pradesh.

The governor said Renuka Ji is the most beautiful pilgrimage place of Himachal.

"This tradition of meeting of Shri Renuka Ji and Lord Parshuram Ji and Renuka Lake attracts people and they have followed this age-old tradition with enthusiasm," he said.

Shukla said fairs and festivals have for years contributed to promoting India culture. He said the younger generations have the onus of protecting the rich culture.

"It is important that as our society moves towards prosperity, we also keep intact our values," he added.

The governor performed puja in Lord Parshuram Ji and Mata Renuka Ji temples and also participated in the 'Dev Vidai' procession. Earlier, the governor also witnessed the famous Sirmauri Singtu Dance performed by local artists.

While initiating the Vidai procession of Lord Parshuram and other deities, the governor lifted the main palanquin of Lord Parshuram on his shoulder and led the 'Dev Vidai' procession, which marked the closing of the five-day fair.

Detailing the references found in the Puranas regarding Lord Parshuram, Governor Shukla said works of Lord Parshuram symbolises opposing injustice and giving justice to the oppressed sections of the society.

Referring to the cruel rule of king Sahastrabahu, the governor said Lord Parshuram fought with the king who had 1,000 arms and killed him to free the bondage and oppressed people of his kingdom.

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees took a holy dip in the Renuka Ji Lake on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)