Danapur (Bihar) [India], December 19 (ANI): Bihar Police raided the residence of Pinku Yadav, the brother of RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav from Danapur, on Thursday. The raid, led by Danapur Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhanu Pratap Singh, was conducted in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Patna AIIMS Chief Security Officer (CSO) Premnath Rai on August 22, 2024.

During the raid, police recovered a large sum of Rs 11 lakh in cash, three illegal firearms, a note-counting machine, land-related documents, and other financial papers. The recovery has raised several questions regarding the source of the cash and the nature of the documents found.

Singh speaking to ANI said, "A raid has been conducted at the residence of Pinku Yadav in relation to a case registered at Khagaul police station. The police got this information that many illegal activities were carried out at this place."

"We have recovered several suspicious things in the raid. We have recovered 3 guns, live cartridges, around Rs 11.5 lakhs cash and a note-counting machine," he continued.

The raid also uncovered a note-counting machine. Additionally, land papers and old stamp documents were recovered, Police have not yet determined the origin of the Rs 11 lakh in cash.

Despite being issued a surrender notice on November 13 by the Khagaul Police Station, Pinku Yadav has remained absconding. The police had made a late-night attempt to apprehend him, but he was not found at his residence.

Police are continuing their investigation, and action will also be taken to attach and confiscate properties, following the directions of the court. (ANI)

