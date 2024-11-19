Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday criticised Maharashtra's Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, for the worsening law and order situation in the state following the recent attack on former minister Anil Deshmukh.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "The law & order in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. Never before did such violence take place in this state during elections. Devendra Fadnavis is the current Home Minister. A conspiracy to murder the former Home Minister of the state occurred in his city... Who is responsible (for this)? First of all, the Election Commission is responsible for this."

Raut further continued to blame Fadnavis for worsening the state's condition. "The condition in Maharashtra has turned bad. I believe that Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ruined Maharashtra's law and order in 2 years. A former minister like Baba Siddiqui was murdered on the streets in Mumbai. The way former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was attacked and a murder attempt was made - Devendra Fadnavis himself should take accountability for that," Raut added.

Sanjay Raut also dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defense of the situation as a "stunt," stating, "The BJP claims that this is a stunt, but Maharashtra doesn't need to learn stunts from Narendra Modi. Stunt politics is what the BJP does, and the biggest 'Rajinikanth' in this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Just like Rajinikanth does stunts in films, Modi does them in politics."

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Rural Police have registered an attempt to murder case against four unidentified individuals in connection with the attack on former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh. Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, confirmed, "Nagpur Rural Police has registered a case of attempt to murder against four unknown persons in the attack on Anil Deshmukh. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Katol is investigating the incident. The Regional Forensic Team has gone to the spot to collect technical evidence. No one should spread rumours. If anyone tries to disrupt law and order, strict action will be taken against them."

Poddar also added, "DYSP Katol is investigating the case. The Honourable Special Police Inspector General, Nagpur Circle, and Nagpur Collector have also visited the spot. The Regional Forensic Team from Nagpur has come to the scene to collect technical evidence."

Harsh Poddar further emphasised that 2,000 police personnel and officers, along with 300 CAPFs, have been deployed to ensure law and order in the district. "My request to the people is not to believe in any kind of challenge. If anyone tries to break the law and order, strict legal action will be taken against them. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

In the early hours of the day, former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised at Alexis (Max) Hospital after an alleged attack on his convoy on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road. Senior police officials confirmed that he is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

