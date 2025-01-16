New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to one Padam Chand Jain, proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company, who was arrested by the ED over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme in Rajasthan.

Jain was arrested in June last year following the ED's probe into the matter after a first information report (FIR) was registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Along with Jain, several others were booked including one Mahesh Mittal (proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company).

These accused persons are allegedly involved in giving bribes to public servants in order to obtain illegal protection, tenders, getting bills sanctioned and covering up irregularities for work executed by them in respect of various tenders received by them from the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED).

As per ED, the suspects were also involved in the purchase of stolen goods from Haryana for using the same in their tenders and contracts and had also submitted fake work completion letters from IRCON to get PHED contracts.

The agency further said that the investigation revealed that Jain and others were also involved in securing tenders pertaining to JJM works based on purported fake work completion certificates issued by IRCON and by bribing senior PHED officials. (ANI)

