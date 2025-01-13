Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI): Several leaders celebrated and extended their wishes on the occasion of the Bhogi festival, one of the prominent harvest festivals in the country.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC K Kavitha took part in the festival celebrations organised by Telangana Jagruthi at KBR Park in Hyderabad.

In a post on X, Kavitha extended her wishes to the people.

"Participated in the Bhogi celebrations organized by Telangana Jagruthi at KBR Park, Hyderabad. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Bhogi! May this festival bring warmth, happiness, and new beginnings to all," she said.

In Andhra Pradesh, TDP MP from Vijayawada Kesineni Sivanath also participated in the celebration.

Speaking to the media, Sivanath said that people from different religions are also coming to celebrate the festival.

"People from different areas have come to celebrate Sankranti celebrations. They have travelled to celebrate the festival in Vijayawada with their families. NDA government which came to power under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wants people to celebrate festivals irrespective of religion. All the festivals are being celebrated by the people of the state. In the Sankranti celebrations, many Muslims and Christians are participating. I wish happy Sankranti to the people," he said.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Ponguru Narayana and his wife Ramadevi celebrated the Bhogi Festival in Nellore.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Narayana said, "I participated in the Bhogi festival. I am happy as we all celebrate this festival with all the happiness. I wish all a happy Bhogi."

Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, one of the prominent harvest festivals in the country.

It is celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in honour of Lord Indra, the God of rains and clouds.

Farmers worship Lord Indra on this day, also known as Indran, seeking his blessings for good rains, bountiful harvest, and prosperity. (ANI)

