Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): After four miscreants were killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said that one of the miscreants identified as Arshad was an active member of the Mukim Kala gang and was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh.

After the death of Mukim Kala, Arshad formed his own gang and was continuously doing criminal activities in the neighbouring areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the police official said.

Arshad was wanted in a robbery case in the Saharanpur district and has committed several crimes.

The encounter took place in the wee hours of Tuesday in the village of Ud Pur (near UP-Haryana border) in the Jhinjhana area of UP's Shamli district.

DGP Prashant Kumar told ANI, "One of the miscreants killed has been identified as Arshad and there was a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him and he was wanted in a robbery case of Saharanpur district. His other 2 companions have been identified as Manjeet and Satish. 1 Brezza car, 2 pistols, 1 carbine and 3 guns have also been recovered from them. Arshad is an active member of the Mukim Kala gang. Arshad has more than 16 cases against him out of which 5 are of murder and he was released in June 2024 and became active again. He formed his own gang and was continuously doing such activities in the neighbouring areas of Haryana and UP."

The police official said that during the encounter, Inspector Sunil also got serious injured and is in critical condition. He is undergoing treatment at a Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

"...In the early hours, an encounter broke out between STF, district police and miscreants in a village of Ud Pur in Jhinjhana area of the Shamli district. This village is located on the Haryana-UP border. 4 miscreants were killed and during this, our Inspector Sunil also got seriously injured. Inspector Sunil was hit by 3-4 bullets and is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital," the top police official said.

"At least four miscreants were killed and one STF inspector was injured after an encounter broke out between Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) and miscreants in the wee hours of Tuesday," said police.

The encounter broke out in the Jhinjhana area of the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the UP STF, the miscreants have been identified as Arshad, Manjeet, Satish and one unknown accomplice. (ANI)

